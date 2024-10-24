Lyca Mobile expands digital presence to meet changing customer demands

Known for its extensive high street presence with over 30,000 outlets across the UK, the company’s retail footprint has been a cornerstone of its success, however, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) now recognises that modern customers expect seamless digital experiences alongside traditional services.

Speaking to Capacity Media, Lyca Mobile UK and IRE, country manager, James McQuillan, said: "Lyca has built its history on the high street.

"We're aware that today’s consumers behave differently, so our online presence must match our offline one.”

To adapt, the telecoms company is transitioning to an omnichannel business model, ensuring customers can engage with the company on their terms, whether online or in-store.

"Customers want to engage with us when, where, and how they want," McQuillian added. "This requires us to make our services accessible both online and offline.

One of the key components of this digital transformation is Lyca Mobile’s smartphone app, which allows users to monitor their usage in real time. "Our app gives customers greater control over their accounts, offering transparency and convenience.

Additionally, "eSIMs allow us to reach a global audience and simplify the sign-up process for users on the go”, he explained.

