Exa Infrastructure Aqua Comms

With 20 cable landing stations providing vital subsea connectivity, this acquisition marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy.

Aqua Comms, headquartered in Ireland, is a leading provider in the submarine cable industry. Its operations include ownership of America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1), America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2), CeltixConnect-1 (CC-1), CeltixConnect-2 (CC-2), and a consortium role in the Amitié cable system (AEC-3).

Aqua Comms specialises in fibre pair, spectrum, and wholesale network capacity for the global content, cloud, carrier, and enterprise markets.

“The acquisition of Aqua Comms demonstrates Exa Infrastructure’s commitment to build a modern and diverse Transatlantic platform to fully serve AI, Cloud, and Content demand, now and in the future,” said Jim Fagan, chief executive of Exa Infrastructure, who also held the role of CEO at Aqua Comms.

“The combination will offer our customers more routes, more capacity and increased diversity, all on a scaled platform.”

The deal is expected to close within 12 months, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Akur Capital and RBC Capital Markets are advising EXA Infrastructure on the transaction, with legal support from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Aqua Comms’ owners, Digital 9 Infrastructure (D9), are being advised by Goldman Sachs, with Shoosmiths acting as legal counsel.

