Ciena and Aqua Comms complete 'first-ever' transatlantic 1.3 Tb/s wavelength transmission

Additionally, Aqua Comms and Ciena completed a second world-first, achieving 800 Gb/s wavelength transmission from the USA to Ireland and back, covering a total unregenerated distance of over 11,000km.

This was enabled by WL6e’s fully adjustable baud and line rate capability, which was fine-tuned from 200GBaud to 150GBaud during the trial, enhancing capacity optimisation and spectrum efficiency across Aqua Comms’ network.

These achievements were demonstrated on Aqua Comms’ AEC-1 cable route. By maximising subsea transmission rates, Aqua Comms improved spectral efficiency by approximately 15% and reduced power consumption by over 50% compared to previous generation transponders.

“These advancements will keep Aqua Comms ahead of growing bandwidth demands while supporting our goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2030,” said Thomas Grant, CNO at Aqua Comms.

“These reductions align with the industry’s priorities to reduce the environmental footprint of subsea networks.”

Jamie Jefferies, vice president at Ciena added: “Aqua Comms continues to lead the way in global subsea connectivity, with these technology milestones showcasing their preparedness to meet surging bandwidth demands.”

