Exa Infrastructure unveils financial network connecting global markets
Saf Malik
November 15, 2024 10:27 AM
Nicholas Collins - Exa Infra

Exa Infrastructure has launched the Exa Financial Network, a platform connecting 25 major financial exchanges across 11 countries in North America and Europe.

The largest infrastructure platform of its kind, it serves over 60% of global market capitalisation, promising to revolutionise trading and financial connectivity.


The new platform, Exa says, is designed to cater to firms trading in equities, derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange, offering real-time access to market data, rapid order execution, and enhanced market liquidity.

"The Exa Financial Network is designed to serve the needs of our customers that trade across international markets, where reliability, speed, and resiliency are critical advantages and every millisecond matters,” said Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure.

The Exa Financial Network complements the company’s existing Exa Express, an ultra-low latency route between New York and London, further solidifying its standing in the financial sector.

"We have designed this network as a platform, marking the first step in our roadmap to launch additional low-latency and adjacent services tailored for the financial community,” Collins added.

Since September 2021, Exa has invested over $300 million in its network expansion strategy. This ongoing investment ensures the Exa Financial Network evolves to meet future trading demands.

