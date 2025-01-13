CMC Networks appoints Paolo Gambini as chief revenue officer

Gambini brings over 25 years of telecommunications expertise from renowned organisations including Arelion, Inteliquent, Tinet, and Nortel Networks.

Most recently, Gambini served as head of enterprise sales at Arelion, where he spearheaded global sales initiatives.

His extensive career includes senior roles in sales, marketing, and technical leadership, providing him with a holistic understanding of the telecoms sector.

“Big things are happening at CMC Networks, and I’m thrilled to join at such an exciting time,” said Gambini.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s strategic goals and driving the next phase of growth, cementing CMC Networks as the go-to provider for business connectivity in the MEA region.”

Marisa Trisolino, CEO of CMC Networks added: “Paolo’s innovative mindset and experience will be invaluable as we solidify our position as the leading player in Africa and the Middle East. Together, we aim to simplify connectivity and empower businesses to grow.”

The company operates the largest pan-African network, covering 51 countries in Africa and 11 in the Middle East, enabling businesses to thrive in complex markets.

