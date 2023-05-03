Women to Watch 2023 Sponsored Content
Intelsat has been providing satellite communications for six decades. In a wide-ranging conversation covering her life there, the universe and other things, Pascale Fromont, the firm's vice president and general manager for media, talks to Capacity about how she sees Intelsat today and outlines the next big phase of its voyage.
Verizon Partner Solutions has sought to blaze a trail at the forefront of industry initiatives to drive diversity, while promoting outreach and volunteering. VPS's Jennifer Parkhill, Saida Ruscitto and Lorraine Nieto talk about the latest steps in this journey and their roles at the company.
