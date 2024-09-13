Wingu Africa, AMS-IX partner to upgrade Djibouti internet exchange

Wingu Africa has partnered with AMS-IX to enhance the Djibouti Internet Exchange (DjIX) to meet increased traffic demands.

The DjIX has experienced a fourfold increase in peak traffic compared to last year, ranking it among the top exchanges in Africa.

The partnership will see DjIX become AMS-IX Djibouti, with internet performance set to greatly improve.

“The phenomenal growth in traffic at DjIX is a clear indicator of the increasing demand for reliable and efficient internet services in the region,” said Anthony Voscarides, CEO of Wingu Africa Group.

“Our partnership with AMS-IX Djibouti is pivotal in addressing this demand, ensuring that businesses and consumers benefit from improved connectivity and reduced costs. This development enhances the digital experience and supports the broader economic growth in East Africa.”

DjIX’s increased internet traffic can be attributed to the recent increase in traffic by several content delivery networks located at AMS-IX Djibouti.

To meet the increased demands, the AMS-IX Djibouti partnership will provide businesses and consumers with cost-saving benefits as the need for international capacity is reduced — providing a more efficient and economical internet service delivery.

By localizing internet content, the partnership will also reduce the impact of cable cuts, ensuring performance levels during peak traffic flows.

‌“At AMS-IX, we strive to build better societies through better internet”, said Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX.

“By supporting the local connectivity community and attracting more content providers to the region, we expect to support the growth and adoption of Internet Access in the East Africa region. Partnering with Wingu Africa for Djibouti IX, we will continue building a stable, affordable low-latency internet in the region.”

