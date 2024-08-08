Vodafone launches $546m share buyback scheme
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Vodafone launches $546m share buyback scheme

Jasdip Sensi
August 08, 2024 12:00 PM
Hannover, Lower Saxony, Germany - April 12, 2020: Logo of Vodafo

Vodafone has launched a new $546 million (£430 million) share buyback program.

The telecom giantannounced it will start repurchasing ordinary shares until November 29, 2024, with Goldman Sachs managing this buyback programme.

Earlier this year, Vodafone pledged to return $4.37 billion (£3.44 billion) to its shareholders after offloading its Italian and Spanish divisions.

The company sold its Italian business to Swisscom for $8.7 billion (£6.7 billion) and completedthe sale of its Spanish division to the UK investment firm Zegona for $5.4 billion (£4.6 billion) in May, respectively.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox



Vodafone began distributing returns to shareholders in May with an initial €500 million (£430 billion) share buyback and aims to return €2 billion (£1.72 billion) this year.

The news comes as Vodafone announced the deadline for its £15 billion mergerwith Three UK has been extended to December.

Originally, the decision was expected by 18 September but has now been extended by eight weeks.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) started its Phase 2 investigation into the merger in April, a deal that could create the largest mobile network operator in the UK.

According to the CMA, the delay was due to a “very wide scope” of this inquiry alongside the “technical and regulatory complexities of the sector”.

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone confirms Three UK merger talks

EU approves Vodafone’s ONO acquisition

Topics

NewsMobile
JS
Jasdip Sensi
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe