Update: CMA delays Vodafone/Three UK merger

The move, which was announced in June last year, now has a deadline of December 7, eight weeks later than expected.

According to the regulator, the delay was due to a “very wide scope” of this inquiry alongside the “technical and regulatory complexities of the sector”.

In a statement, the CMA said: “The Inquiry Group now considers that it will not be possible to complete the investigation and to publish its final report within the revised reference period. The Inquiry Group aims to complete the inquiry as soon as possible.”

“It is not unusual for the CMA to exercise its right to extend its reference period in cases such as this,” said Vodafone in response to the announcement.

“We appreciate the additional time it is taking to assess the extensive evidence submitted, which sets out how this transaction will significantly benefit over 50 million mobile customers, enhance competition and help transform the UK’s digital infrastructure. We will continue to work closely with the Inquiry Group as it finalises its report.”

The news comes as BT responded to an issue published by the CMA earlier this year, claiming the merger would reduce incentives for all UK MNOs to invest in its networks.

In May this year, the UK government cleared the proposed merger between the telecoms giants.

At the time, the UK’s Cabinet Office said there were certain conditions the companies would need to abide by including setting up a “National Security Committee” to oversee sensitive work that relates to or could affect national security.

