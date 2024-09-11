TDC NET boosts network management with Blue Planet automation software

The Blue Planet Inventory (BPI) software provides the Danish company with a tool to model and visualize its varied network resources.

TDC NET can then tap that data to streamline operations by automating workflows, enabling it to offer more dynamic deliveries of its services.

“Denmark is spearheading digitization across Europe and TDC NET is creating and operating the communications infrastructure to support this pivotal role, embracing fibre networks and the best 5G mobile network in Denmark,” said Carsten Rasmussen, head of IT enablement at TDC NET.

“As part of our digital transformation plan, we are working with Blue Planet to reduce inventory management system complexity and improve operational efficiencies to the benefit of our customers.”

TDC NET’s BPI deployment is part of the company’s wider digital transformation plans, which include augmenting its monitoring, service assurance, and workforce management.

The service provider recently conducting optical transport network upgrades with Ciena to create what it described as a “complete, open, and future-ready ecosystem that goes beyond delivering capacity to creating capabilities on demand, supported by both hardware and software.”

“Communications service providers who are committed to digital transformation, like TDC NET, know that legacy operations support systems (OSS) solutions don’t provide the agility or operational efficiency they demand,” said Joe Cumello, SVP and general manager at Blue Planet.

“Blue Planet is supporting TDC NET’s transformation and setting it apart from other providers as a digital business, simplifying and automating its operations to offer new services and improved customer experiences.”

