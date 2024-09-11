TDC NET boosts network management with Blue Planet automation software
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

TDC NET boosts network management with Blue Planet automation software

Ben Wodecki
September 11, 2024 12:46 PM
Digital concept of network transformation and monitoring

Danish infrastructure provider TDC NET is leveraging automation software from Ciena-owned Blue Planet to improve the management of its mobile and fixed network resources.

The Blue Planet Inventory (BPI) software provides the Danish company with a tool to model and visualize its varied network resources.

TDC NET can then tap that data to streamline operations by automating workflows, enabling it to offer more dynamic deliveries of its services.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


“Denmark is spearheading digitization across Europe and TDC NET is creating and operating the communications infrastructure to support this pivotal role, embracing fibre networks and the best 5G mobile network in Denmark,” said Carsten Rasmussen, head of IT enablement at TDC NET.

“As part of our digital transformation plan, we are working with Blue Planet to reduce inventory management system complexity and improve operational efficiencies to the benefit of our customers.”

TDC NET’s BPI deployment is part of the company’s wider digital transformation plans, which include augmenting its monitoring, service assurance, and workforce management.

The service provider recently conducting optical transport network upgrades with Ciena to create what it described as a “complete, open, and future-ready ecosystem that goes beyond delivering capacity to creating capabilities on demand, supported by both hardware and software.”

“Communications service providers who are committed to digital transformation, like TDC NET, know that legacy operations support systems (OSS) solutions don’t provide the agility or operational efficiency they demand,” said Joe Cumello, SVP and general manager at Blue Planet.

“Blue Planet is supporting TDC NET’s transformation and setting it apart from other providers as a digital business, simplifying and automating its operations to offer new services and improved customer experiences.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson launches first 5G SA network in Denmark

Blue Planet launches industry's only multi-cloud native OSS platform

Topics

NewsToday Top StoryServices
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe