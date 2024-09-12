LINK Mobility expands Cerillion BSS use to boost digital operations

Communications Platform as a Service (CPaS) provider LINK Mobility has expanded its use of Cerillion’s business support systems (BSS) to further digitalise and automate its business operations.

The Norwegian firm has upgraded to Cerillion 24.1 , a generative AI-powered solution that will help LINK seamlessly manage its product portfolio across multiple countries.

LINK's communications and payments platform, powered by Cerillion’s BBS suite, provides marketing, sales and customer service staff with tools to automate engagement with customers across multiple mobile channels.

Link now has access to Cerillion 24.1 which leverages AI image generation technologies to augment how communications services providers design and build products and services.

Unveiled at MWC 2024, Cerillion 24.1 users can sketch ideas then combine those concepts with existing images before building them straight into their product catalogues

The software tool can also help migrate from legacy systems, using image recognition to create configurations from scratch, instead of having to transform from complex and disparate data structures.

In addition to leveraging 24.1, LINK has also joined the Evergreen Software Programme , which will provide the company access to Cerillion’s latest product developments.

"Cerillion is our strategic BSS partner, and we are excited to reach this next stage in our relationship," said Aleksander Solheim, VP of BSS at LINK Mobility.

"The tight collaboration from start to finish has been instrumental for us to be able to upgrade. Now we are on the Evergreen programme and we are futureproofing our business by ensuring we always have access to the latest roadmap features and capabilities."

LINK has been working with Cerillion since 2019 as the company sought to to harmonise its IT strategy and rationalise its BSS platforms.

"We are delighted to be extending our close collaboration with LINK after a very successful first five years," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion.

"The time-to-market and operational benefits of our pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite are already proven, and by on-boarding LINK to our evergreen programme we are ensuring they stay at the forefront of the CPaaS sector for many years to come."

