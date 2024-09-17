World’s first post-graduate course on submarine cables launched
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

World’s first post-graduate course on submarine cables launched

Saf Malik
September 17, 2024 04:03 PM
enrico-maria-bagnasco_HD 2023.png

Sparkle, the University of Genoa, and the SubOptic Foundation have teamed to establish the world’s first post-graduate degree dedicated to submarine fibre optic cables.

The agreement was signed by Federico Delfino, Rector of the University of Genoa, Jayne Stowell, Board Member of the SubOptic Foundation, and Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


Besides the implementation of the course, the agreement includes collaboration on joint initiatives for the sector’s development.

“The University of Genoa is honoured to host this innovative course,” said Delfino.

“This specialisation not only enriches our marine and maritime disciplines but also positions Genoa as a key hub for telecommunications education. Our city’s strategic location makes it a vital link between continents, ideal for nurturing future industry leaders.”

The course will leverage the global network of SubOptic, an association that connects key players in the submarine cable sector.

The initiative also aims to foster collaboration with other organisations focused on underwater technology, such as Italy’s Polo Nazionale della dimensione subacquea (PNS), based in La Spezia.

“Genoa is a strategic hub of Sparkle's innovation and growth: we have created, with the BlueMed cable and the Genoa Landing Platform, a state-of-the-art infrastructure system destined to be a central hub of digital traffic between Europe, Africa and Asia,” says Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

“It is, therefore, a source of pride for us to collaborate with a prestigious academy as the University of Genoa and with a reference industry institution as SubOptic Foundation with an initiative such as this specialisation course which has the characteristics of uniqueness and a strong international scope, and which places oceanic fibre optic cables among the pillars of the country's educational and economic development.”

Jayne Stowell, board member of the SubOptic Foundation added: “This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate on developing education and training programs that will inspire and engage the next generation of talents to pursue careers in our dynamic submarine cable industry”.

RELATED STORIES

Sparkle expands IP services with Nexim Global

Sparkle activates new PoP in Rome

Topics

NewsSubseaSuboptic Foundation
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe