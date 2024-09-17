World’s first post-graduate course on submarine cables launched

The agreement was signed by Federico Delfino, Rector of the University of Genoa, Jayne Stowell, Board Member of the SubOptic Foundation, and Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

Besides the implementation of the course, the agreement includes collaboration on joint initiatives for the sector’s development.

“The University of Genoa is honoured to host this innovative course,” said Delfino.

“This specialisation not only enriches our marine and maritime disciplines but also positions Genoa as a key hub for telecommunications education. Our city’s strategic location makes it a vital link between continents, ideal for nurturing future industry leaders.”

The course will leverage the global network of SubOptic, an association that connects key players in the submarine cable sector.

The initiative also aims to foster collaboration with other organisations focused on underwater technology, such as Italy’s Polo Nazionale della dimensione subacquea (PNS), based in La Spezia.

“Genoa is a strategic hub of Sparkle's innovation and growth: we have created, with the BlueMed cable and the Genoa Landing Platform, a state-of-the-art infrastructure system destined to be a central hub of digital traffic between Europe, Africa and Asia,” says Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

“It is, therefore, a source of pride for us to collaborate with a prestigious academy as the University of Genoa and with a reference industry institution as SubOptic Foundation with an initiative such as this specialisation course which has the characteristics of uniqueness and a strong international scope, and which places oceanic fibre optic cables among the pillars of the country's educational and economic development.”

Jayne Stowell, board member of the SubOptic Foundation added: “This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate on developing education and training programs that will inspire and engage the next generation of talents to pursue careers in our dynamic submarine cable industry”.

