Day in the Life of
When 27-year-old South African Ruan Crouse isn’t riding motorcycles or competing in national squash competitions, he’s busy helping field technicians learn how to safely climb Africa’s telecom towers.
Over the last 30 years, Evan Kirstel has built up a large following as one of very few B2B influencers operating in the tech and telecoms space. It could be argued he has carved out a following in an industry seen as a niche to those outside of it. But while he is fond of niches, Kirstel does not believe it would be accurate to describe the industry in that way.
An industry veteran and one of the few female CEOs in telecoms, Ineke Botter has held integral roles in the build-out of Europe’s mobile ecosystem – a story which she tells in her new book, Your Phone, My Life.
While coming to terms with the culture shock remote working inflicted when it was forced on him in 2020, Charles Upchurch had beautiful Swiss scenery to gaze upon during his daily eight-kilometre walks.
A new challenge awaits Eugina Jordan as she enters into the next phase of career, having recently been appointed chief marketing officer at Telecom Infra Project (TIP). While she is still settling into her new position, her daily activities have remained consistent.
Launched in 2020, Mangata Networks is the latest in a string of telco startups innovating the way communications networks are operated.
An industry analyst with more than 30 years of experience, Chris Lewis’s day is anything but typical. Overlay this with the fact that Lewis is registered blind, and the experience becomes even more unique.
Like most of us, Erik Sonnerskog, head engineer at Zsah Managed IT Services, starts his day by looking at his email for “new inquires, going over the days schedule of meetings, checking the logs to make sure there was no unexpected glitches or outages on any of the networks overnight”.
Getting exercise and oxygen is how Dayo Akinrinade, founder and chief executive of the social audio app Wisdom, starts her day.
Formed in 2017 as a joint venture between Vodafone and Technoport, Luxembourg’s “technology incubator”, Tomorrow Street is a start-up accelerator focused on leading-edge technologies, through partnering with scale-ups and growing their technology across the Vodafone ecosystem.
As a man with several jobs, Vodafone’s Rhys Shegar-Astoralli wears a number of hats that keep him comfortability busy. First is his day job “which looks at innovation and how we scale late-stage scale-ups across Vodafone’s footprint”.
In her own words, Angselius-Schönbeck’s day usually starts with “my loving husband making me a cup of coffee and, whilst enjoying the best drink of the day, I digest the world news and do the morning round of e-mails before preparing for my daily team meeting at work”.
Named one of Forbes’ “30 under 30 – energy”, Alexandra Rasch is a CEO busy innovating in the telecoms energy space.
Eva Gouwens tells Melanie Mingas what it takes to run the social enterprise that is working to make smartphones sustainable
A day in the life of Prajakta Joshi, senior product manager of cloud networking and telco, Google CloudIt should come as no surprise that “no two days are alike” for Joshi. A typical day at work for her involves wearing multiple hats split carefully between business, strategy, and execution.
Ever modest, Belle Lajoie, the first CEO of Cloudscene, finds her achievements nothing much to shout about – but we think differently!
It must be a major step change for Paul Scott, former president of C&W Networks, to have so much more time on his hands. To go from having his head down, executing plans and budgets, to a time to think and reflect on the industry at large.
Vinay Nagpal’s bio reads like the who’s who in the wholesale infrastructure space having previously worked for companies like Digital Realty Trust, DuPont Fabros Technology, Tata Communications, Verizon, MCI, Digex and UUNET.