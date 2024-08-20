BT Business CEO urges critical infrastructure to switch to digital ahead of PSTN shutdown

Earlier this year,the telecoms giant delayed the deadline for migrating customers off the PSTN, adding 12 months to the previous deadline.

Currently, there are approximately 300,000 lifts in operation, with 180,000 still connected to the analogue phone network, necessitatinga switch before the deadline.

Meanwhile, this shift is set to impact 1.8 million users of essential home telecare systems across the UK, many of which are incompatible with the new VoIP/IP-based services set to replace the outdated analogue system.

Burger stated: “We understand that your organisation is using technology that is still connected to the PSTN. This might be a traditional landline, but it could also be anything from lift alarms to medical equipment.

“As this ageing network becomes increasingly outdated and fragile, the risk to your critical services grows.”

He added: “We’re calling on our critical national infrastructure customers to recognise they have an important stake in the PSTN switch-off and to take steps to safeguard their services now. The old analogue network is no longer fit for purpose. The UK can’t afford to wait.”

