Yondr Group debuts Canada data centre

As a result, the three-story, 27MW facility is set to deliver its initial megawatts by mid-2026.

This expansion into Canada strengthens the global operator of hyperscale data centre’s North American footprint, following the successful delivery of a 48MW data centre in Northern Virginia and recent RFS milestones achieved in London and Frankfurt.

Yondr Group development director, Adam Sharp, said: “Our Toronto data centre campus will support one of North America’s high growth digital infrastructure hubs, and underpins our commitment to delivering scalable, secure and cost-efficient data centre that play a vital role in bolstering the digital economy and accommodating future technologies.

“Close collaboration with Canadian authorities and other strategic partners has resulted in the design of a 27MW data centre that not only boasts aesthetic appeal but also aligns with our sustainability charter and goals. We are focused on commencing the next stage of development for this prime digital infrastructure asset, with groundbreaking expected early next year.”

Yondr Group chief development officer, Paul Dillion, added: “Our campus in Toronto demonstrates Yondr’s strategic site selection, which was driven by the city’s strong connectivity and status as a hub for innovation and technology.

“This milestone showcases Yondr’s ability to develop new locations in highly competitive markets and deliver cutting- edge cloud computing and connectivity infrastructure solutions for our clients.”

