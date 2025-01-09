XConnect, GSMA team up to combat telecoms revenue share fraud

The GSMA’s IRSF Prevention fraud detection tool will be leveraged in XConnect’s IRSFCheck solution to help network operators and businesses from high-risk fraud destinations in real time.

Fenton Bard, VP of global sales at XConnect, said: “Most IRSF is committed using unallocated number ranges and international premium rate numbers (IPRN). It is an escalating challenge for the telecoms industry and a significant threat to trust in communications.

“Together with the GMSA, we’re providing the industry with comprehensive and collaborative IRSF mitigation with the goal of restoring trust in telecoms. Our goal is to provide a quick and efficient way to easily identify high-risk numbers, improve margins and reduce damaging losses.”

The partnership sees XConnect integrate GSMA's fraud prevention data into its existing phone number verification system.

The combined solution helps telecom companies identify potentially fraudulent phone numbers and high-cost premium numbers before scammers can use them to rack up charges.

Given the GSMA unites over 1,000 mobile operators and businesses, the IRSF Protection is updated every 20 seconds using a unique scanning system and boasts an over 90% detection rate on confirmed fraud cases.

XConnect’s own GNR data provides rapid phone number pre-validation through access to up-to-date number information.

“Calls to IPRNs are being hijacked on a regular basis and it's getting harder to distinguish legitimate traffic. This has heightened the urgency for proactive fraud detection,” said Jason Smith, senior director of industry services at the GSMA. “Every day, thousands of incidents are spotted in our global threat feed helping the mobile industry tackle fraud.

“Our partnership with XConnect is strengthening the telecom industry’s anti-fraud capabilities, ensuring that voice calls are only delivered to and from real users.”

