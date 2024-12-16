Capacity opens nominations for 20 Women to Watch 2025 list
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Capacity opens nominations for 20 Women to Watch 2025 list

Capacity Team
December 16, 2024 12:43 PM
Social media image- 1280 x 720.jpg

Capacity is delighted to announce the return of its annual 20 Women to Watch list and is now accepting nominations.

Capacity is delighted to announce the return of its annual 20 Women to Watch list and is now accepting nominations.

Launching in 2018, the list has spotlighted 20 outstanding women in the technology and telecoms sectors who have achieved remarkable success, reached significant milestones and broken-down barriers within the industry.

For 2025, the list will recognise nominees for their qualities, influence and achievements over the past year, showcasing why they are set to make an even greater impact in the future.

Please note the deadline for entries is Friday 10th January 2025.


Nominate an inspiring woman today for Capacity's 2025 20 Women to Watch list

Submit your entry HERE

Submission rules

  • Entries will be selected by the Capacity Editorial team based on the merit of each submission, not the number of nominations. 


  • Please only submit one entry per nominee 


  • Avoid copying and pasting entries. The team reviews all submissions and will recognise duplicate entries, which could negatively impact your nominee's chances of being selected


  • Please try to avoid unnecessary repetition


  • Showcase your nominee’s achievements with specific examples


  • Ensure your submission is written in full sentences, using clear and concise language


  • Late entries or those submitted via email will not be considered. 


Click here to view the 2024 honourees

Topics

News
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe