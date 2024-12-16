Capacity opens nominations for 20 Women to Watch 2025 list

Capacity is delighted to announce the return of its annual 20 Women to Watch list and is now accepting nominations.

Launching in 2018, the list has spotlighted 20 outstanding women in the technology and telecoms sectors who have achieved remarkable success, reached significant milestones and broken-down barriers within the industry.

For 2025, the list will recognise nominees for their qualities, influence and achievements over the past year, showcasing why they are set to make an even greater impact in the future.

Please note the deadline for entries is Friday 10th January 2025.

Nominate an inspiring woman today for Capacity's 2025 20 Women to Watch list

Submission rules

Entries will be selected by the Capacity Editorial team based on the merit of each submission, not the number of nominations.

Please only submit one entry per nominee

Avoid copying and pasting entries. The team reviews all submissions and will recognise duplicate entries, which could negatively impact your nominee's chances of being selected

Please try to avoid unnecessary repetition

Showcase your nominee’s achievements with specific examples

Ensure your submission is written in full sentences, using clear and concise language

Late entries or those submitted via email will not be considered.