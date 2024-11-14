Vodafone, AMD develop next-gen, energy-efficient AI-enabled base stations

The next-generation base stations feature AMD’s Zynq UltraScale+ Radio Frequency System-on-Chip hardware and are designed to use less energy when powering while providing customers excellent coverage.

The single-chip radio platform is optimised to reduce radio antennae size, can be remotely modified after installation as well as custom-designed to support specific sets of radio configurations.

A Vodafone announcement said that the AMD-enhanced base stations will allow its engineers to “quickly support new 5G services, introduce the latest AI algorithms and industry standards, as well as dial-up capacity during busy periods without having to rip out and replace existing hardware.”

The project is attempting to greatly reduce the energy used by the operator’s base stations.

Vodafone said that most of the energy consumed by its network comes from the power amplification (PA) of radio signals sent to users.

By leveraging AMD’s UltraScale+ chipsets, the telecom giant is aiming to reduce energy consumption, including the level of signal distortion to enhance PA power efficiency.

Vodafone said it’s also testing its own 5G algorithms which can effectively control power consumption to match variations in customer demand — suggesting it was similar to how you’d control the thermostat in your home.

The project is being developed at Vodafone’s Innovation Centre in Málaga, Spain. Engineers are also working on evaluating the latest compatible radio units from multiple vendors to develop a more robust chip ecosystem.

“The modular design of these AMD adaptive SoCs also makes them ideal for Open Radio Access Networks (RAN), which are constructed using a mix and match of hardware and software from different vendors,” the telecom giant said.

