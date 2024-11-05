Vodafone Business and Oracle partner to support IoT connectivity

The integration will see ECP support Vodafone Business IoT connection to support new services and applications like embedded AI straight out-of-the-box.

Subscribe today for free

“This collaboration will help customers to expand their operations and accelerate on a global scale with compliant connectivity in over 180 countries worldwide,” said Erik Brenneis, CEO of Vodafone Business IoT.

The integration would allow ECP customers to orchestrate, connect, and manage IoT devices, leveraging Vodafone’s Global SIM to power new capabilities like secure device lifecycle management, connection management and advanced media routing.

Oracle and Vodafone Business said the integration would be connectivity compliant with local regulatory requirements, making the newly IoT-enabled ECP suite suitable for use with customers working in healthcare, construction and engineering, and the public sector.

“Connectivity is the heart of industry transformation,” said Andrew Morawski, EVP and general manager of Oracle Communications. “Using drones to inspect construction job sites, remote monitoring the health of a patient, paying the bill tableside at a restaurant — none of these scenarios are possible without wireless connectivity and industry-specific applications working in harmony.

“By expanding our long partnership with Vodafone and bringing its extensive global network reach and IoT expertise together with Oracle’s, wide-ranging portfolio of industry suites, we can help create new ways to delight customers and deliver new revenue streams.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone-Three merger edges closer following provisional CMA approval