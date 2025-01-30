VMO2 pledges 12,000 smartphones to tackle digital exclusion in 2025

The initiative aims to address both digital exclusion and electronic waste by redistributing around 1,000 pre-owned devices each month to charity partners Good Things Foundation and Hubbub.

The donated smartphone recipients will also gain access to free O2 mobile data through the National Databank, enabling them to apply for jobs, book medical appointments, and complete online training courses.

Nicola Green, chief communications and corporate affairs officer at VMO2, said: “Our work with Good Things Foundation and Hubbub is getting devices into the hands of people who need it most, where they can access essential services like applying for work or carrying out online training, and ensures they can stay in touch with loved ones.

“We’re also helping to tackle e-waste by taking a ‘reuse-first’ approach, where unwanted devices will be put back into circulation and rehomed with someone who needs it.”

To source the devices, VMO2 will repurpose smartphones returned by customers and those collected via its O2 Recycle scheme.

The initiative aligns with the company’s sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, which seeks to connect one million digitally excluded people through affordable connectivity and services while promoting a circular economy.

The UK government has expressed support for the initiative, with Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant stating: “I am thrilled to see VMO2 setting an example as to how we can come together as a country and reuse tech that would otherwise be collecting dust to help others.”

Since its launch in 2009, the O2 Recycle scheme has processed more than four million devices and paid out over £350 million to consumers. In 2024, more than 100,000 devices were saved from landfill, either resold as refurbished devices or responsibly recycled.

“Together, we’re making digital inclusion a reality, ensuring everyone can benefit from the digital world,” said Helen Milner OBE, group CEO of the Good Things Foundation. “Together, we can fix the digital divide for good.”

