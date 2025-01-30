VMO2 pledges 12,000 smartphones to tackle digital exclusion in 2025
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

VMO2 pledges 12,000 smartphones to tackle digital exclusion in 2025

Ben Wodecki
January 30, 2025 04:43 PM
Ai-generated image of a Stack of colorful old smartphones with visible wear and tear for repair concept

Virgin Media O2 has announced its largest-ever device donation programme, committing to provide up to 12,000 smartphones in 2025 to support people in need.

The initiative aims to address both digital exclusion and electronic waste by redistributing around 1,000 pre-owned devices each month to charity partners Good Things Foundation and Hubbub.

The donated smartphone recipients will also gain access to free O2 mobile data through the National Databank, enabling them to apply for jobs, book medical appointments, and complete online training courses.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Nicola Green, chief communications and corporate affairs officer at VMO2, said: “Our work with Good Things Foundation and Hubbub is getting devices into the hands of people who need it most, where they can access essential services like applying for work or carrying out online training, and ensures they can stay in touch with loved ones.

“We’re also helping to tackle e-waste by taking a ‘reuse-first’ approach, where unwanted devices will be put back into circulation and rehomed with someone who needs it.”

To source the devices, VMO2 will repurpose smartphones returned by customers and those collected via its O2 Recycle scheme.

The initiative aligns with the company’s sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, which seeks to connect one million digitally excluded people through affordable connectivity and services while promoting a circular economy.

The UK government has expressed support for the initiative, with Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant stating: “I am thrilled to see VMO2 setting an example as to how we can come together as a country and reuse tech that would otherwise be collecting dust to help others.”

Since its launch in 2009, the O2 Recycle scheme has processed more than four million devices and paid out over £350 million to consumers. In 2024, more than 100,000 devices were saved from landfill, either resold as refurbished devices or responsibly recycled.

“Together, we’re making digital inclusion a reality, ensuring everyone can benefit from the digital world,” said Helen Milner OBE, group CEO of the Good Things Foundation. “Together, we can fix the digital divide for good.”

RELATED STORIES

Sinch boosts RCS business messaging with Three UK and VMO2

VMO2, Ontix boosts connectivity in Birmingham with small cell deployment

VMO2 connects 1,000 mobile sites to 10Gbps fibre backhaul network

Topics

NewsESG
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe