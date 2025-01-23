VMO2, Ontix boosts connectivity in Birmingham with small cell deployment

Units in the inner city area of Handsworth and Soho Road to the north-west of Birmingham were set up by Ontix to boost mobile capacity in some of the city’s busiest areas.

The street-level mini masts use existing street infrastructure like lamposts to provide 4G connectivity in ranges between ~10 metres to a few kilometres.

“Small cells are an effective way of increasing local network bandwidth and play an important role in allowing us to keep up with rising customer demand,” said Steven Verigotta, director of radio and mobile backhaul delivery at VMO2.

The small cells were VMO2 and Ontix's latest deployment in Birmingham. The pair switched on mini masts in Bath Row and Islington Row back in December to boost mobile connectivity for commuters arriving at Five Ways station and Edgbaston Village visitors.

VMO2 also launched 5G standalone small cells in Birmingham city centre last November, providing superfast connectivity to some of the city's busiest shopping hubs.

Councillor Samia Suleman, Birmingham City Council’s cabinet member for digital, culture, heritage, and tourism, said: “This deployment represents a significant step toward a more inclusive and connected community, empowering residents to access vital online services, educational resources, and employment opportunities.”

“This deployment will unlock tremendous potential for our local businesses, enabling them to harness the power of the internet to expand their reach and drive economic growth,” said Rakesh Soni, bid manager at Soho Road Business Improvement District. “It is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and innovation.”

Beyond Birmingham, VMO2 has been expanding deployments of small cells in Bristol in partnership with Cellnex.

