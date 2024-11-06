VMO2 switches on 5G SA small cells in Birmingham

The new technology has been discreetly installed on existing street furniture near Broad Street and Fleet Street, some of the city's busiest zones, ensuring a robust network experience in high-demand areas.

These 5G standalone small cells offer improved internet speeds and reliability, delivering up to 300Mbps and supporting a smoother browsing, streaming, and work experience on mobile.

Unlike traditional mobile towers, the compact design of small cells allows for easy integration into urban infrastructure, catering to the high data demand without imposing on the cityscape.

Jeanie York, CTO at VMO2 said: “Small cells are playing a vital part in our mission to bring reliable mobile coverage to all customers and improve services in the busiest areas.

“Having already turned on our cutting-edge 5G standalone network in more than 300 towns and cities, available to customers at no extra cost, we’re working hard to ensure all our customers consistently receive an exceptional network experience wherever they are and even at the busiest times.”

VMO2’s next-generation 5G standalone network, launched earlier this year, is now active in over 300 towns and cities across the UK.

SA 5G offers higher bandwidth and lower latency than its predecessors, giving O2 customers a "pure" 5G experience with more dependable connectivity.

The cells, deployed in partnership with Ontix and Alpha Wireless, utilise MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology, which enhances capacity and speed by enabling multiple data signals to be transmitted simultaneously.

Chris Hudson, connectivity director at West Midlands 5G added: “I am delighted to see further investment by Virgin Media O2 in Birmingham with the introduction of new 5G standalone small cells in the city centre. Fast and reliable connectivity in our region is critical for both residents and businesses.

“Broad Street and Fleet Street are two of the busiest areas in our brilliant city, and these discreet masts will ensure visitors and residents across the West Midlands enjoy a high-quality connectivity experience.”

This deployment marks a significant step in VMO2’s ongoing £2 million-per-day investment in its mobile network to future-proof connectivity and meet growing demand. Data usage by O2 customers surged by 26% in 2023, highlighting the increasing reliance on mobile connectivity across the UK.

