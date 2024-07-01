VMO2 completes first stage of SRN scheme

Glencoe Mountain Resort became the 27th sire to benefit from improved 4G coverage, as the company delivered its build target in time for the June 30 deadline.

“We are absolutely committed to bringing reliable mobile connectivity to more rural communities and have now completed the first phase of our SRN rollout,” said Jeanie York CTO at VMO2.

“Our 227th site at Glencoe is now the highest mast in the UK and one of the most impressive to date, standing over a kilometre above sea level and providing connectivity to the nearby ski resort. This work is vital in tackling the urban-rural digital divide that exists in the UK.”

The mountainous site is over a kilometre above sea level and is the highest mobile mast standing in the UK today.

While the 227 sites are controlled by VMO2, customers of Three and Vodafone are also benefitting from the rollout of shared sites. VMO2’s customers can benefit from 4G services in more than 300 former coverage black spots.

Glencoe is the latest site to benefit from improved mobile connectivity after VMO2 used helicopters to deliver a new 4G mast to the top of the mountain, standing 1,108 metres above sea level. The new mast will deliver mobile coverage to Glencoe Mountain Resort, Scotland’s oldest ski centre.

The operator says it faced significant challenges building the remote site with extreme weather conditions making delivery difficult.

Glencoe is a National Nature Reserve and home to endangered species including golden eagles and ptarmigans. However, VMO2 said it worked closely with WHP Telecoms to overcome those challenges and deliver the site in five weeks.