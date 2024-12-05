VMO2 connects 1,000 mobile sites to 10Gbps fibre backhaul network

The upgrade promises faster data speeds, lower latency, and improved reliability for customers.

These improvements are powered by VMO2’s Converged Interconnect Network (CIN), a cutting-edge infrastructure designed to carry both mobile and fixed traffic.

By aggregating traffic closer to the customer, the CIN allows for a more efficient and resilient network.

Previously, the 1,000 mobile sites relied on third-party backhaul connections, which could create bottlenecks during peak usage.

By transitioning to its own high-capacity fibre network, VMO2 has significantly increased throughput and capacity, ensuring a smoother user experience.

Steven Verigotta, director of radio and mobile backhaul delivery at VMO2 said: “We are always looking for ways to deliver a better network experience for our customers.

“By leveraging our converged network, we have been able to quickly and efficiently increase capacity and throughput at 1,000 mobile sites across the country, helping deliver tangible improvements for our customers.

“This is all part of our plan to provide customers with the best connectivity, no matter where they are.”

The new network architecture also lays the groundwork for future scalability, accommodating the rapid growth in data usage.

VMO2’s mobile network experienced a substantial increase in traffic last year, underscoring the importance of these upgrades.

Additionally, the integration of mobile and fixed traffic into a single infrastructure allows the company to reduce dependency on third-party providers, streamlining its operations and cutting costs.

This approach could also accelerate the rollout of additional mobile sites as the company leverages its existing fibre network to support expansion.

