Virgin Media O2 combines fixed, mobile networks to boost UK connectivity

VMO2 said the interconnected network improves its traffic management capabilities across Virgin Media and O2 services. The operator can boost efficiency by aggregating data closer to the end user before routing it back to the core network.

“The switch on of our Converged Interconnect Network is a critical moment in our long-term strategy and evolution as we combine the power of our two scaled networks to give customers an unrivalled experience,” said Jeanie York, CTO at VMO2.

The integration incorporates IP-routed networks in the access network, enabling different services to coexist on the platform. This results in a more easily managed system, bringing customers closer to a more optimised and scalable network.

VMO2 can quickly scale up the new network to provide greater capacity to meet consumer demand based on user preferences and as new areas receive connectivity.

York added: “This new network architecture brings together two separate networks for the first time, enabling more efficient, scalable and resilient data movement. It enables us to deliver next-generation services to our broadband and mobile customers across the country, ensuring we’re ready to keep on meeting their needs both now and in future.”

VMO2 said the network integration also benefits its Business Wholesale customers using its 10Gbps services.

Ciena is supporting VMO2’s move to an integrated network with its 5171 and 8180 coherent routers with WaveLogic 5 Nano coherent pluggable optics.

Virginie Hollebecque, VP and leader of EMEA at Ciena, said: “Virgin Media O2’s new CIN marks a significant milestone in the operator’s network evolution by joining together its fixed and mobile networks to create a more sustainable, streamlined, and scalable infrastructure.

“Leveraging Ciena’s advanced networking solution, the CIN architecture optimises efficiency, improves network resiliency, and enhances service delivery to keep pace with the evolving needs of VMO2’s customers.”

