Virgin Media O2 combines fixed, mobile networks to boost UK connectivity
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Virgin Media O2 combines fixed, mobile networks to boost UK connectivity

Ben Wodecki
November 20, 2024 03:56 PM
VMO2 logo, a red and blue blend with the logo central

Virgin Media O2 brought together its fixed and mobile networks to create a Converged Interconnect Network (CIN), a combined network capable of carrying both mobile and fixed traffic.

VMO2 said the interconnected network improves its traffic management capabilities across Virgin Media and O2 services. The operator can boost efficiency by aggregating data closer to the end user before routing it back to the core network.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

“The switch on of our Converged Interconnect Network is a critical moment in our long-term strategy and evolution as we combine the power of our two scaled networks to give customers an unrivalled experience,” said Jeanie York, CTO at VMO2.

The integration incorporates IP-routed networks in the access network, enabling different services to coexist on the platform. This results in a more easily managed system, bringing customers closer to a more optimised and scalable network.

VMO2 can quickly scale up the new network to provide greater capacity to meet consumer demand based on user preferences and as new areas receive connectivity.

York added: “This new network architecture brings together two separate networks for the first time, enabling more efficient, scalable and resilient data movement. It enables us to deliver next-generation services to our broadband and mobile customers across the country, ensuring we’re ready to keep on meeting their needs both now and in future.”

VMO2 said the network integration also benefits its Business Wholesale customers using its 10Gbps services.

Ciena is supporting VMO2’s move to an integrated network with its 5171 and 8180 coherent routers with WaveLogic 5 Nano coherent pluggable optics.

Virginie Hollebecque, VP and leader of EMEA at Ciena, said: “Virgin Media O2’s new CIN marks a significant milestone in the operator’s network evolution by joining together its fixed and mobile networks to create a more sustainable, streamlined, and scalable infrastructure.

“Leveraging Ciena’s advanced networking solution, the CIN architecture optimises efficiency, improves network resiliency, and enhances service delivery to keep pace with the evolving needs of VMO2’s customers.”

RELATED STORIES

VMO2 becomes first mobile operator to build TNS

VMO2 switches on 5G SA small cells in Birmingham

VMO2 expands with new Manchester office

Topics

NewsNetwork Transformation
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe