Sinch boosts RCS business messaging with Three UK and VMO2

The development allows businesses to engage customers more effectively, including those using Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) such as Tesco Mobile and Giffgaff.

RBM revolutionises how businesses connect with their audiences, offering features that surpass traditional SMS. The technology supports engaging multimedia content, two-way conversations, and personalised interactions, fostering customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Unlike plain text messaging, RBM provides rich, interactive experiences such as videos, carousels, and branded content, encouraging customers to explore and engage. It also prioritises security, offering verified sender identities and built-in safeguards to enhance user trust.

With RBM now available on Apple devices, businesses can communicate seamlessly with both Android and iPhone users within their native messaging apps, without requiring third-party software.

“This is what the future of messaging looks like,” said Nicklas Molin, EVP of EMEA at Sinch.

“Partnering with Three UK and VMO2 is a big step forward in delivering richer, more engaging interactions between businesses and their customers. Together we are making it easier than ever for brands to connect with people in ways that feel personal, secure, and impactful.”

Sinch has been a leader in RCS enablement since 2018, empowering enterprises and carriers to harness the potential of this transformative technology.

Its API-driven platform and SaaS solutions simplify the integration of RCS into digital communication strategies, enabling businesses to scale exceptional customer experiences.

