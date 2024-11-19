Vertiv launches new coolant units for high-density AI data centres

The new CoolChip CDU systems can distribute coolant directly to liquid-cooled chips and rear-door heat exchangers enabling efficient thermal management for high-density computing environments.

Subscribe today for free

The CoolChip CDU 2300kW is a liquid-to-liquid system that offers 2.3 MW of cooling capacity, making it suitable for hyperscalers and colocation providers looking to deploy large-scale liquid cooling solutions at high densities.

Vertiv claims the 2300kW has the industry’s highest CDU capacity per square foot, enabling data centre operators to reduce cost and footprint by deploying fewer CDUs.

The 350kW, meanwhile, is a liquid-to-air system that offers direct-to-chip liquid cooling via air-based heat rejection, enabling it to be retrofitted to existing facilities and provide liquid cooling for direct-to-chip applications without a facility chilled water system.

Both of Vertiv’s new CoolChips can distribute coolant directly to liquid-cooled chips and rear-door heat exchangers.

The systems leverage unit-to-unit communication for system-level control, redundant power feeds, pumps and filters for improved cooling availability and integrated controls that enable operators to remotely monitor and manage them.

“The AI-focused data centre necessitates advanced cooling technologies,” said John Niemann, SVP of the thermal business unit at Vertiv. “Vertiv's expanded liquid-cooled solutions support the densification of the data centre we are seeing as a result of AI.

“Our liquid cooling portfolio, complemented by our full solution of air cooling, heat rejection, and re-use solutions and global services capability, enables both new and existing data centres to seamlessly introduce liquid cooling as part of the overall hybrid cooling solution to make AI deployments easier, faster and more cost-effective for customers.”

RELATED STORIES

Vertiv expands U.S. manufacturing with new South Carolina facility

Vertiv names Frank Poncheri as chief human resources officer