Vertiv expands U.S. manufacturing with new South Carolina facility

The facility is expected to generate up to 300 skilled jobs and will manufacture integrated modular solutions, modular power systems, and other critical infrastructure for data centres.

These prefabricated and pre-engineered solutions are part of Vertiv’s portfolio, which includes power, cooling, and IT infrastructure technologies.

By offering fully factory-tested systems, the facility will help reduce labour needs on site and accelerate time-to-market for data centre projects.

Additionally, the solutions are designed to allow future expansion as customers’ operations grow, ensuring scalability and flexibility.

“Our global infrastructure solutions business is strong and growing, as the demand for AI accelerates and our customers see the value of an integrated approach to support faster compute deployment,” said Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi.

“Increasing manufacturing capacity is critical to meeting the needs of our customers, and the Vertiv Pelzer operations are central to that mission for our Americas and global operations.”

This expansion complements Vertiv’s existing manufacturing presence in Anderson, South Carolina, where the company produces switchgear and busbars.

Vertiv has also increased capacity in other locations, including Mexico, Slovakia, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

