Vertiv and Compass unveil hybrid cooling solution for AI data centres

The modular hybrid cooling solution, dubbed CoolPhase Flex, integrates liquid cooling capabilities with refrigerant-based air-cooling technologies and heat rejection in a single packaged system.

The new cooling solution would enable data centre operators like Compass to use air cooling and add liquid cooling support as more high-density computing is scaled.

“AI is not only bringing change to data centres, it is also changing how key industry players work together to enable growth,” said Giordano Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. “CoolPhase Flex makes it possible to support today’s IT and quickly enable the data centre of the future.”

Vertiv’s CoolPhase Flex is designed to reduce the complexity and costs of deploying liquid cooling by providing operators with a single solution.

It uses pumped refrigerant economisation (PRE) for air cooling that automatically comes online when needed. The same system then converts liquid fluid distribution and heat removal for liquid cooling.

The unit can be installed outside of data centres, freeing up vital floor space.

Initial CoolPhase Flex units will be deployed at a Compass facility in Q1 2025 as part of a planned multi-year, multi-billion dollar supply deal.

Compass has also deployed Vertiv’s Next Predict service platform to leverage predictive maintenance for site equipment.

Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass, said: “Our customers are looking for fast, practical and energy-efficient ways to introduce liquid cooling to support AI and other high-density applications, but want the flexibility to leverage air cooling and support mixed loads in those same facilities.

“The CoolPhase Flex provides a level of flexibility that is unparalleled in the marketplace and that is highly valuable to us and to our customers.”

