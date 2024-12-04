Vertiv's New PowerUPS 9000 shrinks footprint to boost data centre power
Ben Wodecki
December 04, 2024 09:19 AM
Vertiv's PowerUPS 9000
Vertiv

Vertiv has unveiled a new uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system designed to support both traditional workloads and high-density applications.

The PowerUPS 9000 has a 32% smaller footprint than previous UPS models, while still supporting workloads ranging from 250 to 1250kW per unit.

Designed for high-power density, as well as a high double-conversion efficiency of up to 97.5%, the PowerUPS 9000 can be easily installed by data centre operators.

Capacity got the chance to see the new UPS up close during a recent press trip to Vertiv’s Customer Experience Centre in Bologna Italy. There, engineers subjected it to rigorous tests against a variety of operational conditions.

Vertiv's PowerUPS 9000 on display prior to launch in Vertiv’s Customer Experience Centre in Bologna Italy
Capacity Media

It’s compatible with Vertiv’s EnergyCore lithium battery cabinet, as well as other battery solutions, including Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) and Nickel-Zinc.

The PowerUPS 9000 features segregated controls and dual, hot-swappable communication and control boards that allow each power module to operate independently, enabling operators to isolate individual models in case of a fault.

Vertiv also packed the new UPS with a preventative maintenance tool providing operators with insights to better monitor equipment conditions and hardware health.

“The Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 UPS is engineered to maximise reliability and efficiency and to minimise footprint and complexity,” said Giovanni Zanei, VP for large power at Vertiv. “With its modular structure and high-power density, it will deliver energy-efficient, reliable power protection that data centre customers are looking for to protect both traditional and mixed AI applications.”

