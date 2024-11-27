UK to invest £3m in hybrid satellite projects to boost rural island connectivity

The new funding call is looking for satellite partners capable of providing portable gigabit-capable internet speeds to improve connectivity in rural and remote islands in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The projects will leverage Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellites to provide flexible and high-speed connectivity to such areas.

“Digital infrastructure is essential for our modern way of life. But for too long, many businesses and communities have felt left behind,” said Chris Bryant, the UK’s Telecoms Minister. “This is why we must do whatever it takes to ensure we harness technological innovation to enrich people’s lives and tackle exclusion, rather than entrench existing inequalities.”

One project aims to connect to Rathlin Island, Northern Ireland’s northernmost point.

The £2 million project seeks to improve connectivity for the island's 141 residents, which sees around 40,000 annual visitors drawn to the island for its wildlife and natural beauty.

While submarine cables are deemed “impractical” for Rathlin, the government is looking for hybrid satellite terminals capable of providing up to 5G connectivity that minimises environmental impact and is capable of supporting seasonal tourist influxes.

“It’s fantastic that residents and people visiting Rathlin Island will be able to benefit from enhanced digital connectivity thanks to this funding,” said Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“Reliable connectivity is a necessity which can open up opportunities and transform services, and this initiative will have a positive impact on business and the entire community.”

Another of the projects will provide £1 million to improve connectivity on Papa Stour, one of the Shetland Islands.

The island is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest with its surrounding seas designated as a Special Area of Conservation due to its diverse wildlife, including birds like Razorbills and seals.

A lack of infrastructure and essential services, including broadband and mobile service has impacted efforts to support the sustainability of the island, with the project aimed to provide hybrid satellite connectivity for both residents and tourists.

The project is also looking to demonstrate how an integrated satellite-wireless solution can be managed on a “whole community” basis, without the need for on-site personnel to sustain it, potentially creating a blueprint for other remote areas across the UK.

Ian Murray, the Secretary of State for Scotland, said: “We know connectivity is one of the biggest challenges faced by Scotland’s island communities and I am pleased the UK Government, through the UK Space Agency, is working to address this and improve people’s lives.

“This project on Papa Stour, which will test a hybrid satellite-wireless solution for the residents, is a vital research project which could be used as a blueprint in the future for our many island[s] and other very hard-to-reach communities in Scotland.”

