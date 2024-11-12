Ofcom to auction mmWave spectrum for high-speed 5G in UK cities

With initial reserve prices set at £2 million per lot for the 26 GHz bands and £1 million per lot for the 40 GHz bands, the auction aims to support next-gen connectivity in high-demand areas, such as densely populated areas, as well as stadiums and concert venues.

Ofcom revealed auctions for the spectrum licences will take place in 2025, though provided no set date with an update on timings expected “before the end of this year.”

The regulator did however publish extensive information for operators potentially snapping up the next batch of spectrum, outlining licence details.

Ofcom is offering the new licences for 15-year terms, with operators not subject to “use-it-or-lose-it” conditions, meaning they won’t risk having their licences revoked if they fail to deploy the frequencies in a specific timeframe. Operators can trade the spectrum rights but cannot lease them.

Ofcom has split licences across areas — high and low density, with high-density licences by auction and lower areas being available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Notably, for operators looking to purchase licences in the 26 GHz band, licences will also include areas where fixed links may remain operational until 2028. The spectrum includes provisions to protect radio astronomy, shared access, and inter-satellite communications to avoid interference

Under the terms of purchasing, Ofcom stipulates that licensees will be required to coordinate their operations to avoid harmful interference with other licence holders and must follow specified power and antenna orientation limits, particularly in high-density areas.

Ofcom’s decision to make to mmWave spectrum available, rather than relying solely on standard 5G bands, is driven by mmWave’s unique ability to support ultra-high speeds and large data capacities over short distances.

“The 26 GHz and 40 GHz spectrum bands, which together comprise 6.25 GHz of spectrum, have both been identified for mobile services globally and for 5G in Europe,” the regulator said in an update.

mmWave is ideally suited for use in high-density areas, enabling rapid data transfers for use cases and emerging services like smart cities and next-gen industrial applications.

“Making mmWave spectrum available for new uses has the potential to deliver significant benefits to people and businesses in the UK.”.

