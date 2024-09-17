Ofcom requires UK broadband providers to offer clearer service terms

UK broadband providers are required to provide clearer terms about the technology that powers their services, according to new guidance published by Ofcom.

Telcos and broadband providers are now required to ensure they’re accurately communicating with customers about their networks, with a particular focus on correctly defining the extent to which they’re using fibre.

Information on the makeup of a provider’s network must be provided to consumers before they agree to purchase a broadband service — regardless of how the customer chooses to sign up.

Broadband providers in the UK are now required to provide a short description of the underlying network technology of each product using one or two terms that are “clear and unambiguous.”

Each description should be offered at the point of sale on the website, again before a consumer makes the final purchase and a third time in the service’s contract summary.

The word fibre cannot be used on its own to describe the underlying broadband technology.

Ofcom argued that in the past, providers have been ambiguous with their use of the term "fibre." Firms have been guilty of applying it to describe different types of networks, which has led to confusion among customers.

“From today, broadband providers will need to be clear and unambiguous about whether the network they use is a new ‘full-fibre’ network – with fibre all the way to a customer’s home – or a ‘part-fibre’, ‘copper’, or ‘cable’ network,” the guidance reads.

Providers must offer a detailed explanation in an easily accessible form, such as through an internet link, to ensure consumer understanding.

