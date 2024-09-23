Vodafone and Intelsat boost global connectivity with satellite tech

The collaboration aims to complement Vodafone’s existing terrestrial networks, offering reliable broadband to businesses, governments, and charities in underserved regions.

Through Intelsat’s Flex portfolio, which leverages geostationary (GEO) satellites, Vodafone is introducing two satellite products: Communications-on-the-Move (COTM), using vehicle-mounted antennas, and Communications-on-the-Pause (COTP), providing portable satellite terminals.

These services will enable essential connectivity for applications such as tracking cargo, establishing temporary sites, and supporting disaster response.

Marika Auramo, CEO of Vodafone Business said: “Vodafone’s agreement with Intelsat adds depth and breadth to our global network.

"With these new services, we can provide additional connectivity and resilience to customers in some of the hardest-to-reach places, whether they’re on the move, or need to quickly establish communications following an environmental or humanitarian disaster.”

The extended partnership also benefits Vodafone Foundation’s connected health and education initiatives in Europe and Africa, helping NGOs and governments respond to crises.

This partnership builds on Vodafone’s work with low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, further advancing its satellite connectivity offerings.

“The welfare of communities and their citizens is increasingly linked to the ability to access reliable connectivity services,” said Jean Philippe Gillet, SVP of media, mobility and networks at Intelsat.

“The goal of our Flex services is to make it easier for our customers to leverage the reach and reliability of Intelsat’s network to deliver connectivity wherever they may operate, be it charitable initiatives like the Vodafone Foundation or connectivity for global enterprises, industrial operations, or rapid-response organisations.”

