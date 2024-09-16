Intelsat to offer multi-orbit solutions across business units by 2025

Satellite services provider Intelsat announced it will offer multi-orbit solutions across all its business units from 2025.

Leveraging a network of geostationary satellites and partnerships with low Earth orbit providers, Intelsat will offer multi-orbit managed-service solutions across verticals including commercial aviation, government, and mobility applications.

“Intelsat is making strategic bets on new technologies, including new investments in innovative terminal providers,” said David Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat. “More and more customers will come to count on the broad reliability profile of multi-orbit solutions, and it is key to our future success.

“No single-orbit solution can match what Intelsat can offer when it comes to performance, resiliency and commercial flexibility.”

As part of its multi-orbit strategy, Intelsat invested in several terminal providers, including Paris-based Greenerwave.

The startup, spun out of Langevin Institute, developed technology capable of using reconfigurable intelligent surfaces and algorithms to improve real-time redirection of signal-carrying waves.

Greenerwave’s Electronically Steered Array (ESA) terminal will include Intelsat custom features that enable it to switch between multiple networks and orbits at speed, providing differentiated connectivity experiences for broadband, media and government customers.

“Strategic investments with terminal providers allow us to work in partnership to bring these technologies to market faster while delivering a step change in the customer experience,” Wajsgras said.

