Telxius enhances ethernet with Ciena’s tech

The move allows service providers to connect to global hubs and cloud services more efficiently, alongside offering more flexibility.

The GCE is powered by Telxius’ 100,000+ km network of submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls in the US, Latin America and Europe.

Meanwhile, by using Ciena’s advanced optical pluggables instead of traditional transponders, it provides scalable bandwidth from 50Mbps to over 100Gbps.

Telxius CMO, Mónica Martínez, said: “At Telxius, we are constantly evolving our network with new and enhanced systems to better support our customers and accelerate digital transformation.

“We offer enterprises and service providers with the flexible, seamless connectivity options they need to thrive in today’s bandwidth-hungry digital landscape, where user experiences have never been so important.”

The MEF 3.0-certified service is also supported by 14 subsea cables, including Firmina, Tikal (in progress), Mistral, Tannat, Junior, Dunant, Brusa and Marea, providing global connectivity at multiple points of presence (PoPs), the company revealed.

Ciena regional director of CALA South, Fernando Capella, added: “Telxius continues to take strategic steps to promote the universal need for connectivity in its simplest form.

“With Ciena’s advanced optical technology, Telxius has the ability to reach beyond 100Gbps circuits across its existing submarine network, supporting the ever-increasing demands of global enterprises and service providers with ultra-low latency.”

