Telia modernises network infrastructure in expanded Broadcom-VMware deal

The widened multi-year agreement will see Telia modernise its telco and cloud infrastructure, adopting VMware solutions like Cloud Foundation to streamline operational efficiency for its internal IT workloads.

“As a longtime VMware partner and customer, and now Broadcom partner and customer, we are pleased to continue to collaborate on our digital transformation journey at Telia,” said Hein Müskens, deputy COO and group CIO at Telia. “As we look to the future, it’s vital that we continue to adopt modern infrastructure. Broadcom is a critical partner in making this a reality.”

Telia has been using VMware solutions long before Broadcom’s acquisition of the cloud services firm in 2023 .

The Nordic and Baltic operator uses VMware platforms as the basis of its cloud infrastructure, with the firm recently named a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner — the highest designation in the VMware Cloud Service Provider Program.

“In collaboration with Broadcom, Telia is building a more agile, reliable and secure network and IT infrastructure to enable the delivery of new monetisable 5G and cloud services for the benefit of its customers in the Nordics and the Baltics,” said Krish Prasad, SVP and general manager in the VMware cloud foundation division at Broadcom.

“We are delighted to enable Telia to continue serving its customers with this VMware software-based platform that includes the needed network and infrastructure orchestration, automation and scale.”

