Tata Elxsi launches research lab in Bengaluru to drive 5G innovation

The xG-Force lab will develop and integrate 5G technologies into Tata Elxsi’s solutions, including TEDAx for big data engineering and TEngage for digital health, among others.

“The xG-Force lab is a vital force multiplier for our customers, providing a platform to explore, validate, and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies,” said Manoj Raghavan, managing director and CEO of Tata Elxsi. “By integrating our expertise in digital engineering, automation, AI, and application with industry-specific domains, we develop transformative solutions for consumers and enterprises.”

The lab will research 5G use cases, with a particular focus on areas including streaming media, aerospace, and Industry 4.0 solutions for smart factories.

The xG-Force lab will also work on ensuring applications are secure for use in healthcare settings and private 5G.

Boost Mobile (formerly DISH Wireless) will be among the first companies to leverage solutions from the xG-Force lab.

“We are excited to see this lab facilitate innovative 5G use cases and help our network plans in the US,” said Kevin Plunkett, VP of cloud services at Boost Mobile.

“This lab, similar to EchoStar’s Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID) in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is crucial to driving innovation and setting higher standards across the industry.”

The lab was formed as part of an ecosystem in partnership with companies including RedHat, AccuKnox, and Rebaca Technologies.

Tata Elxsi said it plans to add more partners to the xG-Force lab’s ecosystem in the future.

