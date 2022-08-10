Tata bolsters InstaCC Platform with CX enhancements

The enhancements provide a secure, connected digital fabric that allows global enterprises and end users to connect across various channels including social media, web browsers, mobile applications and company websites.

This enables enterprises to engage with customers more effectively using their preferred channel. At the same time, the InstaCC platform enables businesses to adhere to international regulatory compliance.

“Customer excellence and customer delight are critical growth factors for global enterprises in today’s ultracompetitive and hyperconnected business environment,” said Mysore Madhusudhan, executive vice president of collaboration and connected solutions at Tata Communications.

“Together with Genesys and our combined expertise over decades in the contact centre market, we are now redefining global customer engagement, bringing personalised and intelligent ways for enterprises to interact and engage with their users.”

In collaboration with Genesys, the InstaCC platform, an omnichannel Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), now offers an enhanced customer experience (CX) offering.

This partnership enables enterprises to harness the power of cloud, digital and AI technologies for proactive, predictive and personalised customer engagement through Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one, composable CCaaS and employee experience solution.

In addition, it offers a range of tools to boost the productivity of contact centre agents such as workforce management solutions, call recording and knowledge-based integration of interactions.

“In the experience economy, building trust and loyalty requires organisations to transform into digital engagement powerhouses so they deliver effortless, connected experiences across all the channels consumers use today,” said ML Maco, EVP of global sales and field operations at Genesys.

“Our partnership with Tata Communications is grounded in our shared vision to enable global enterprises with cloud-first and AI-enabled solutions that allow them to orchestrate people-centred customer and employee experiences at scale.”