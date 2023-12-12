Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Communications partnership drives the next generation of electric vehicles

The partnership forms part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy, and seeks to future-proof its digital transformation while paving the way for new standards such as Industry 4.0 and advanced analytics.

Tata Communications will deploy its cloud-first, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology, connecting all JLR's 128 sites worldwide.

This advanced global connected capability will link JLR's global headquarters and its plants, warehouses, sales centres, data centres and cloud services. Tata Communications said this will significantly boost supply chain efficiency and security.

"Moving to SD-WAN means we can use AI powered automation to predict vulnerabilities, proactively intervene, prevent issues and perform more effectively on a global scale across our network,” said JLR's group chief digital and information officer, Tony Battle.

“The cutting-edge connectivity platform will help us build the world-class ecosystem we need to deliver modern luxury vehicles and remarkable driving experiences," Battle said.

JLR and Tata Communications have worked together for some time. JLR has used Tata Communications MOVE platform, which enables connected car solutions powering the infotainment and telematics platforms in over 600,000 JLR vehicles.

The platform provides JLR vehicles with connectivity across more than 100 markets.

“As the industry rapidly evolves, it's an exciting time to further strengthen our relationship and support (JLR’s) digital transformation strategy,” said Sumeet Walia, chief sales and marketing officer at Tata Communications.

“Tata Communications is deploying a 'digital fabric', comprising our agile infrastructure, platforms and managed services, that will help integrate JLR's systems, workforce, suppliers, stakeholders and customers across the globe, delivering a seamless flow of data to enrich key aspects of the business ecosystem,” he said.