Free Trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Capacity Media is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group.
News

Tata Communications reports strong quarter results

Saf Malik
July 21, 2022 10:59 AM
Share
A.S Lakshminarayanan - Tata Communications 16.9.jpg

Tata Communications has reported a growth of 83.6% for its consolidated profit for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022.

Tata revealed its consolidated profit was INR 544 crore (US$ 70.5 million) in the June quarter while its profit was INR 296.11 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated EBIDTA came in at INR 1,077 crore (USD 139.7 million) which represented a 9.2% growth year-on-year.

A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO of Tata Communications, said, “We delivered a profitable data revenue growth as a result of disciplined execution, portfolio enhancements and deeper customer engagements.

“We continue to closely monitor and overcome the OEM and Supply Chain challenges.

“We are pleased with the healthy growth in the order booking and funnel additions across our portfolio, both in India and international markets.”

For its data services portfolio, revenues came in at INR 3,340 crore (USD 433.1 million), an increase of 7.6% year-on-year.

Its digital platforms and services delivered “robust” growth of 12.3% year-on-year.

Tata added that its Core Connectivity portfolio reported a growth of 3.6% year-on-year in revenue, EBITDA enhanced by 2.6%, with margins coming in at 42.5%.

Tags

News NewsInvestment & Finance
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree