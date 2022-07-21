Tata Communications reports strong quarter results

Tata revealed its consolidated profit was INR 544 crore (US$ 70.5 million) in the June quarter while its profit was INR 296.11 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated EBIDTA came in at INR 1,077 crore (USD 139.7 million) which represented a 9.2% growth year-on-year.

A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO of Tata Communications, said, “We delivered a profitable data revenue growth as a result of disciplined execution, portfolio enhancements and deeper customer engagements.

“We continue to closely monitor and overcome the OEM and Supply Chain challenges.

“We are pleased with the healthy growth in the order booking and funnel additions across our portfolio, both in India and international markets.”

For its data services portfolio, revenues came in at INR 3,340 crore (USD 433.1 million), an increase of 7.6% year-on-year.

Its digital platforms and services delivered “robust” growth of 12.3% year-on-year.

Tata added that its Core Connectivity portfolio reported a growth of 3.6% year-on-year in revenue, EBITDA enhanced by 2.6%, with margins coming in at 42.5%.