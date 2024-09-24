Spark taps Nokia to augment 5G RAN across New Zealand
Spark New Zealand has chosen Nokia to assist in expanding its 4G and 5G initiatives in urban areas nationwide through its Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions.
Nokia will provide equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband, remote radio heads, and MIMO radios to expand and support 5G coverage across more than 700 cities.
“Working with Nokia, we aim to deliver next-generation services that will empower the people and businesses creating Aotearoa, New Zealand’s tomorrow,” said Renee Mateparae, network and operations director at Spark.
Nokia’s 5G RAN solutions are designed to support a variety of deployment scenarios, from nationwide coverage to tailored enterprise connectivity. The modular platforms enable partners to streamline operations and consolidate existing RAN.
Its 5G AirScale portfolio leverages Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, providing enhanced capacity and connectivity to Spark customers.
“With our state-of-the-art technology solutions, we are confident that Spark will achieve its objectives of enhancing network efficiency, improving service quality, and delivering a seamless experience to its customers,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia.
