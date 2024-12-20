Serverfarm, IPTO launch Gemini to build hyperscale data centres in Greece

Dubbed Gemini, the joint venture will create facilities in Athens and the rest of the country to meet the demands of cloud service providers, content delivery networks, and enterprises.

An initial 130MW campus is earmarked for the Greater Athens Area in what the pair behind Gemini claim will act as a foundation for a data centre project across Greece.

Subscribe today for free

“The Greek data centre market is still one of the most under-served in Europe, but at the same time, its geographical location makes it ideal to serve as a data gateway between continents,” said Avner Papouchado, CEO and founder of Serverfarm. “Our collaboration with IPTO in creating Gemini and our shared commitment to excellence and sustainability will enable us to leverage this immense potential to offer high-quality, data centre services in Greece.”

Gemini’s data centres will be designed to focus on energy efficiency, leveraging cooling technologies and renewable energy sources to minimise their environmental impact.

IPTO will provide sites with reliable and sustainable power supply, while Serverfarm will use its industry experience to meet the growing demand for digital services in Greece.

“Our goal is to cater to the growing needs of hyperscale customers in the area and elevate Athens as a major hub for the industry, shaping the digital landscape in the broader region,” Papouchado added.

Manos Manousakis, CEO and chair of IPTO said: “IPTO is building critical infrastructure for tomorrow’s electricity and telecommunications backbone networks throughout Greece and beyond, interconnecting the future.

“We are delighted to partner with Serverfarm, through Gemini, to deliver world-class data centre facilities in Greece… This alliance symbolises a significant milestone for Greece’s digital transformation, which is poised to build the foundation for a flourishing data-driven economy in Greece.”

RELATED STORIES

Serverfarm near doubles LON1 power capacity

Grid Telecom to build Greece to Saudi cable system