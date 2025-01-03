Schneider Electric names Nirupa Chander as SVP for secure power & data centres

In her new role, Chander will oversee a team of more than 700 employees, working to support customers and partners on their digital transformation journeys and help them meet sustainability objectives across MEA, EAP, Japan, India and South America.

She joined the company in 2022 as its vice president of power systems for the Middle East and Africa, bringing extensive expertise in energy grids, micro-grids and automation, as well as project management, engineering, service and business development.

Before joining the company, she held the position of country managing director at Hitachi Energy, a role she held for over three years and spent over a decade at ABB holding a raft of senior positions including country service manager and digital lead.

Commenting on her position, Chander said: “Early career experiences with controls and automation brought me into IT infrastructure, showing me how energy and data are increasingly intertwined. Working on microgrids highlighted the complexity of balancing the grid with energy storage technology and renewables — insights now applicable to creating sustainable data centres.”

“It is exciting to see the strong coupling between data and energy, and I am excited about applying my knowledge and skills to this evolving field, especially with the anticipated growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on the industry.”

Schneider Electric, VP of secure power, data centre’s and global services, Pankaj Sharma, added: “Understanding the complex and nuanced interplay between energy and data will be key to navigating the future of our industry.

“Nirupa’s experience and insight in this area will be invaluable in the ongoing digitalisation of the energy sector and our increasingly digital world, especially.”

