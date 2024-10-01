Samsung and NTT Docomo team up to research AI-powered 6G technology

The two companies will work together to uncover AI technologies that will act as a foundation for 6G to enhance service quality for users and network operational efficiency for service providers.

“I believe this technological cooperation between the two companies will speed up AI-powered innovation in the telecom industry, and it will realize the common vision for future communications such as 6G ,” said Takaaki Sato, senior EVP and chief technology officer at NTT Docomo.

One application Samsung and NTT Docomo will explore is leveraging AI to optimise communication quality. Currently, quality optimisation is performed at the cell site level of mobile communication base stations. The partnered pair are looking at leveraging AI to power optimisation, enabling customers to enter areas between cell boundaries or sites with weak signals and still operate to stream content without interruptions.

Samsung and NTT Docomo’s AI 6G partnership adds to their existing collaboration, having worked together on mobile communication technology standardisation as part of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

“The joint research with NTT Docomo will play an integral role in developing AI technology for communication systems,” said Paul (Kyungwhoon) Cheun, president and chief technology officer at Samsung Electronics and head of Samsung Research.

“By merging the technical capabilities and expertise of both companies, we will create synergy for next-generation communication technologies.”

