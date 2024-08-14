Samsung urges operators to lead, not just follow in shaping connectivity’s future

In a statement by the technology giant, Dongwoo Lee, head of technology solution of networks business and Sanjay Kodali head of technology, networks business said: “In today's world, where technological advancements occur regularly, it's no longer sufficient for operators to simply match their competitors.

“The need is to actively shape the future of connectivity while constantly staying ahead of the curve.”

As a result, the company claimed to be at the forefront of this change, driving innovation and setting new standards.

Over the past year, the company achieved milestones that showcased its leadership in mobile network technology, which included competing in its partnership with Intel, creating the industry’s first end-to-end call using Intel’s future Xeon processors on Samsung's virtualised RAN and Open RAN.

Meanwhile, in other developments, Samsung, Vodafone and AMD achieved the first end-to-end Open RAN call utilizing AMD EPYC 8004™ Series processors.

According to the technology giant, its partnerships with key industry players have led to further innovations.

For example, the integration of Juniper Networks’ Cloud-Native Router with Samsung’s virtualised Distributed Unit and Wind River’s Studio Cloud Platform has resulted in a significant advancement in network architecture.

The statement continued: “Samsung's recent achievements exemplify its commitment to "Breaking Technology Barriers" in the mobile operator landscape. These innovations go beyond incremental improvements, representing a significant shift in connectivity that actively shapes the future.

“By addressing pressing societal challenges – from empowering first responders to bridging the digital divide – while simultaneously laying the groundwork for future advancements, Samsung enables operators to drive change rather than merely adapt to it.”

