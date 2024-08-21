NTT DoCoMo gains 15% network boost via D-Wave

As a result, the company aims to roll out the solution across its branch offices over the coming months.

In a joint statement, DoCoMo said it was able to utilise the hybrid quantum solution to achieve “demonstrablemobile network performance improvements.”

Meanwhile, the pilot was tested in certain areas of Japan, including Tokai, Chugoku and the Kyushu regions and compared to typical methods of approaching the same problem.

According to D-Wave, its hybrid-quantum technology was used to “optimise base station tracking areas — which are small geographical regions — that collectively send paging signals and process extensive historical data on device movements between stations.”

This helped NTT DoCoMo to predict future device movement patterns and “determine the best combination of base stations to re-establish connections as devices move between tracking areas, it stated.

NTT DoCoMo, director of research and development strategy, Takatoshi Okagawa, said: “We anticipate that our quantum optimization strategy will further refine network efficiency, allowing us to maintain high-quality service without additional infrastructure investments as network traffic increases.

“With D-Wave’s hybrid quantum technology, we aim to set a new standard in the telecommunications industry for operational performance.”

D-Wave CEO, Dr Alan Baratz, continued: “Telcos are faced with a slew of increasing operational complexities — from 5G implementation to ever-shifting consumer demands — and need novel solutions to maintain a competitive edge.

“DOCOMO’s successful pilot sends a clear signal — that today’s quantum technologies are capable of solving telcos’ complex optimisation problems, with the potential to elevate customer satisfaction, maintain network performance and mitigate rising infrastructure costs.”

