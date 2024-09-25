Raxio launches Ivory Coast's first Tier III data centre, boosting digital economy

The data centre marks the fifth data centre launch in its current portfolio and the company’s third consecutive launch this year alone, with Tier III accreditation by international industry body the Uptime Institute.

Subscribe today for free

The data centre will be known as CIV1 and is the country’s first Tier III certified carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral facility.

Its presence in the fastest growing economy in francophone West Africa will drive appetite for data consumption and local content by all digital users, Raxio said in a release.

The facility is fully equipped with best-of-breed technology and capable of housing up to 800 racks at full capacity and delivering 3MW of IT power to customer equipment.

The launch of the facility marks Raxio’s entry into West Africa. As the regional hub for the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) - this includes Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.

The company says Raxio CIV1 is strategically located to serve this economic block, with regulation allowing the storage and movement of data by the banking industry and other financial institutions within the territory.

“The inauguration of our Abidjan data centre establishes us firmly in West Africa, a key growth sector for our continued expansion,” said Robert Mullins, CEO of Raxio Group.

“Abidjan is the ideal location for organisations and businesses from across the economic region to collocate their mission-critical infrastructure in a highly reliable and secure facility. We are proud to contribute a fundamental cornerstone to facilitate Côte d’Ivoire’s continued digital growth and cement its hub status in the region.”

Situated in the Village of Innovation and Technology (VITIB) approximately 30km from the city centre of Abidjan, Raxio CIV1 is supported by multiple paths for power and fibre connections.

The 24/7 “Always-on” facility is positioned along key fibre routes, delivering international connectivity, with six connectivity providers supplying fibre to the facility.

CIV1 will also serve as host to the country’s Internet Exchange Point (CIVIX), allowing for low-cost interconnection of local and international traffic in an optimal, carrier-neutral environment.

From this location, Raxio CIV1 will be serving customers in Abidjan and in the wider WAEMU region, and across a wide range of sectors, at a time when digital transformation, data and content consumption and connectivity are all increasing at historic rates.

RELATED STORIES

Raxio opens new data centre in Mozambique

Raxio launches new flagship data centre in Ethiopia

Raxio raises $46m, announces CEO succession plan