PNY and Canonical sign distribution agreement

According to the company, by combining resources, the partnership aims to deliver AI solutions that address current market demands while remaining scalable for future advancements.

PNY software manager, Christophe Lacroix, said: “At PNY, our mission is to provide the best Artificial Intelligence solutions based on NVIDIA GPU technologies.

“Canonical’s accelerating solutions, based on Ubuntu, the preferred OS on most on-premise and cloud infrastructures for AI, are a great match with our support for Nvidia products. Their infrastructure and AI/ML expertise with open source perfectly complements our value-added product portfolio.”

Canonical, alliance manager, Mauro Papini, added: “We are pleased to collaborate with PNY to expand the availability of open-source artificial intelligence to a wider customer base.

“We strongly believe that community-driven contributions will advance practical AI solutions, resulting in superior tools capable of addressing a wider range of enterprise challenges.

“Canonical will provide customers with enterprise-grade support, as well as the high level of security that they require, ensuring flexibility and independence in their AI implementations.”

