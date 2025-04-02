Why cybersecurity needs more neurodivergent thinkers and diverse talent

The tech sector has made enormous strides in recent decades, from AI breakthroughs to widespread cloud deployments and advanced data analytics, yet it continues to see a significant shortfall in female representation, neurodivergent groups and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

According to the Tech Talent Charter’s Diversity in Tech Report 2024, just 29% of UK tech employees are women or non-binary, while only 3% have disclosed they are neurodivergent, compared to UK estimates of neurodivergence of 15-20%.

More broadly, limited diversity can undermine innovation and restrict the fresh ideas needed to detect and counter cyber threats. Truly inclusive teams in cybersecurity, on the other hand, offer a greater range of insights and problem-solving methods.

While various short-term initiatives, such as diversity training workshops, recruitment campaigns targeting underrepresented groups, or one-off scholarships, have aimed to improve the situation, real change requires a deeper cultural shift. Tech companies must adopt consistent, long-range approaches that include early STEM engagement, tailored hiring practices, and ongoing support once employees join.

In cybersecurity, where spotting anomalies quickly can mean the difference between preventing financial losses running into millions of pounds and the release of sensitive data, resulting in reputational damage on the one hand and protection and business continuity on the other, having a team that brings multiple perspectives is not just a strength, it’s a necessity. Yet, many who could offer those perspectives, and have huge potential, never make it through the door.

Breaking the pattern

A supportive work environment can transform the career path of any newcomer, but access to that first opportunity often depends on social background. My own journey shows how pivotal having the right mentors or support can be.

I grew up on a council estate in Scotland, in an environment where university was never really discussed as an option for most young people. The turning point came when a science teacher saw my potential and urged me to enrol for higher qualifications - something none of my siblings had done. That encouragement led me to an electronics course, where I was frequently the only female in the room.

In those early days, it sometimes felt like I was singled out by teachers who pushed me extra hard. Later, I realised they had seen my potential and wanted to help me develop it. Sadly, even today, many people never get the benefit of such support and encouragement.

Whether due to economic constraints, a lack of visible role models, or outright discrimination, bright minds are routinely overlooked. Companies can help change this by sponsoring STEM workshops, partnering with community organisations, and creating apprenticeships that look beyond the usual degree-focused routes. Also, mentorship needn’t be a formal process; sometimes it’s a brief chat that sparks new perspectives or boosts someone’s confidence.

At the same time, it’s vital to foster a culture that values ongoing education. Learning doesn’t end with a school or a degree, it’s a lifelong process that strengthens leadership and sparks innovation. By championing continuous self-development, we give promising employees the tools to progress faster and become mentors in their own right.

Recognising neurodivergent strengths

Efforts to broaden inclusion should also embrace the full spectrum of how people think and process information. My passion for changing workplaces to support neurodivergent talent is based partly on experience of my son, who was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 10 years old.

He often spots the most minute details that others overlook or comments on things to give a completely different perspective - both invaluable assets in cyber security, where success hinges on identifying anomalies amid vast data sets and behaviours. Historically, workplaces have not always adapted to the distinct ways neurodiverse individuals think and work, often missing opportunities to harness their unique strengths.

By better understanding and accommodating these differences, organisations can unlock significant advantages in innovation and problem-solving.

Small shifts, like manager training, clearer task instructions, or quieter workspaces, can help neurodivergent individuals excel. When organisations neglect these steps, they lose ideas that could prove vital in combating sophisticated cyber threats.

They also may lose talented people, who may go elsewhere to an organisation that recognises their potential and puts into action measures designed to help them work to the best of their ability.

Embracing neurodiversity isn’t simply an act of fairness; it’s a strategic necessity. If you want every angle covered, you need every type of thinker on your team.

Building the future

No discussion of inclusive leadership is complete without addressing how personal life responsibilities, particularly for women, mothers, and primary caregivers, can become barriers to career advancement.

One of my most challenging moments was juggling a major business integration with the adoption of three young children. I often had to consider prioritisation of key meetings alongside mandatory adoption procedure schedules, which inevitably raises some doubts in your mind about whether you are doing enough - either as an executive or as a parent.

At the same time, I experienced first-hand how vital workplace support and flexibility are to ensure mothers and caregivers are never excluded.

Organisations that proactively create strategies, such as flexible working, structured onboarding for return from parental leave and supportive mentorship, will retain essential talent and build stronger, more innovative cybersecurity teams. Whilst policies in the workplace apply to everyone, there is no doubt that, as females remain the primary caregivers in families, they are crucial to both attracting and retaining diverse talent into the sector.

I believe that true inclusive leadership involves recognising personal responsibilities, both ours and our teams'. Leadership isn’t always about being the most knowledgeable person in the room but is very much about collaboration and helping others achieve their full potential, inviting others to share their insights and work with them to shape the right approach.

